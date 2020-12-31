Caspian Cement fined for dust emissions

31 December 2020

Kazakhstan's Caspian Cement LLP (HeidelbergCement group) has been fined KZT39m (US$92,689) for kiln dust emissions in the Mangistau region, according to the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan (EGNR).



"The company made emissions into the environment without having a permit and a positive conclusion of the state ecological expertise. The organisation has arbitrarily disposed of waste in the form of kiln dust in the amount of 5500t. The enterprise was ordered to eliminate the violation and the damage amounted to over KZT39m. At present, this amount has been recovered as state revenue," said the EGNR report.

