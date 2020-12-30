Two-men badly injured at Arawak Cement

30 December 2020

Two men sustained burns during an industrial accident at the Arawak Cement plant, in St Lucy, Barbados, early Sunday morning.



Plant attendant, Brian Moore, reportedly has burns about 90 per cent of his body and is listed as gravely/critically injured. Process supervisor Vincent Ellis remains at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) with burns to both hands and feet.

Both men, along with plant attendant Erroll Lewis were overseeing a cement mixing process, during which a blockage was observed. While trying to clear the blockage, a mixture that was extremely hot was expelled, completely covering Brian Moore. Vincent Ellis also sustained radiant exposure.

Published under