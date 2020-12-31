Oman cement producer closed following complaints

31 December 2020

A cement producer in Oman has been temporarily closed after complaints from consumers, according to the Times of Oman.

"The Consumer Protection Department in Al Dhahirah recently closed an institution specialising in the sale and production of cement products, according to a judicial decision, on a temporary basis, due to repeated complaints against it for not adhering to transparency and credibility, and for trading in a defective commodity that does not confirm to the standard specifications that harm the safety of consumers and their money,” said the country’s Consumer Protection Authority (CPA).



The name of the company has not yet been released.

