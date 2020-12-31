Angarskiy Cement Co begins work to improve energy supply

Russia’s Angarskiy Cement Co, part of Siberian Cement Co, has begun works to improve its energy supply. As such, it has started the construction of a 335m cable overpass from its Tsemzavod substation to a transformer substation.



The construction of the cable overpass is necessary for the restoration of the transformer substation, as its electrical equipment has reached end of life. The main part of the project is expected to be completed in February 2021 and commercial operation is scheduled for July 2021.



Investments in the project will amount to RUB40.40m (US$544,658). However, the transformer substation will eventually be reconstructed.

