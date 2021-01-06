Magnum Group seeks to increase production

06 January 2021

Georgia’s Magnum Group has announced plans to increase cement production in the future. Paata Nikvashvili, director of the company, noted that the company hopes to reach 12,000t of cement production per month from the current 6000t.

The company also noted the difficulty of trading during last year. "We started working in June. We were suspended before due to the pandemic. Everything was paralysed. When we started functioning, we were satisfied with our work, however, the sales rate is decreased by 27-28 per cent,” noted Mr Nikvashvili.

Magnum Group has been in operation since 2008 and owns a cement factory in Kaspi.

Published under