LafargeHolcim appoints new Romanian CEO and country head for Moldova

07 January 2021

LafargeHolcim has announced the appointment of Bogdan Dobre as its new CEO for Romania and country head for Moldova effective from 1 January 2021. Dobre replaced Horia Adrian, who ran the company's operations in the two countries in the last three years, LafargeHolcim said in a press release.

Mr Dobre joined Holcim Romania in 2000 and was commercial director between 2013 and 2020, director of the concrete and aggregates division between 2011 and 2013, and national cement sales manager between 2002 and 2011.

"I am happy and, at the same time, I am responsible for taking over this position, after 20 years in which I built a successful business together with my colleagues. I will continue in the direction of developing our business in Romania and Moldova, constantly adapting to the challenges of the construction materials market," said Bogdan.

