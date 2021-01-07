Aumund wins order for OYAK Çimento plant

OYAK Çimento AS has awarded thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (France) SAS the project to construct a grinding station for calcinated clay and cement in Kribi, Cameroon, and Aumund France has received contracts to supply bulk material handling equipment for the project.

Aumund is supplying a package of three Aumund bucket elevators with central chain type BWZ, three belt bucket elevators type BWG and three Samson® material feeders as the conveying solutions for each of these mills.

The machines will be supplied at the end of February 2021 and production is due to start at the plant in September 2022. The plant will consist of a 720tpd grinding facility for calcined clay and a 100tpd grinding unit for cement.

