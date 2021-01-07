CemNet.com » Cement News » NCL Industries sees 50% rise in production

NCL Industries sees 50% rise in production

07 January 2021


India’s NCL Industries has announced a 49.5 per cent YoY increase in cement production to 632,746t in the third quarter of the FY20-21, rising from 423,199t in the year-ago period.

Cement dispatches also climbed 45.1 per cent YoY to 625,162t from 430,861t in the 3QFY19-20.

