NCL Industries sees 50% rise in production

07 January 2021

India’s NCL Industries has announced a 49.5 per cent YoY increase in cement production to 632,746t in the third quarter of the FY20-21, rising from 423,199t in the year-ago period.



Cement dispatches also climbed 45.1 per cent YoY to 625,162t from 430,861t in the 3QFY19-20.

