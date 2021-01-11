Swiss cement demand falls 3% in 4Q20

ICR Newsroom By 11 January 2021

Cement deliveries in Switzerland, including Liechtenstein, slipped 3.1 per cent YoY to 1,002,614t in the 4Q20, down from 1,034,914t in the 4Q19, according to cemsuisse, the Swiss cement association.



In 2020 deliveries were down by 1.5 per cent YoY to 4.151Mt from 4.215Mt in 2019. Switzerland transported 37.5 per cent of its cement via rail in 2020. Domestic cement producers delivered 74.2 per cent of its product to ready-mix concrete producers, while 19.1 per cent was supplied to building companies.

