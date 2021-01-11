CemNet.com » Cement News » Hama Cement sees cement production reach 1.06Mt in 2020

Hama Cement sees cement production reach 1.06Mt in 2020

11 January 2021


The Syrian Co for the Manufacture of Cement and Building Materials (Hama Cement) has reported 1.06Mt of cement production for 2020. Clinker production also reached 714,000t during the year, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Ali Ja’abo, general manager, noted that the technical and production teams at the company have created new working methods, equipment and devices that have proven their efficiency, which contributed to reducing costs and increasing the production.

As a result, the company saw sales reach SYP49bn (US$95.54m) during the year.

