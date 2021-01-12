Steppe Cement sees revenue up 1% in 2020

Kazakhstan’s Steppe Cement has reported a one per cent increase in revenue to KZT30.96bn (US$73.59m) in its preliminary update for 2020.



However, cement sales volumes declined 4.1 per cent YoY to 1.645Mt from 1.715Mt in 2019. The average ex-factory price in 2020 reached KZT15,760/t, compared with KZT14,885/t in the previous year.



"In 2020, cement market consumption in Kazakhstan increased by six per cent to 9.4Mt from 8.9Mt in 2019," said the board.

Steppe Cement's local market share was 15.4 per cent, while exports increased 30 per cent YoY to 202,000t from 155,000t in 2019.

"Overall, Kazakhstan imported 0.6Mt of cement, versus 0.7Mt in 2019, and exported 2Mt, versus 1.6Mt in 2019," continued the statement.

