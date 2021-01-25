Suez Cement sells 51% stake in Hilal Cement

Suez Cement (HeidelbergCement group) has offered its 51 per cent stake in Hilal Cement Co of Kuwait for sale through the Kuwait Bourse on 24 January 2021. The Board of Directors of Suez Cement gave advanced notice of its intention to sell the company’s stake in Hilal Cement on 5 March 2020.

Suez Cement’s Board of Directors approved the decision on 9 December 2020 when it delisted from the Egyptian stock exchange. The total amount fo shares for sale amount to 25,736,191.

