Jura Cement Fabriken wants quarry expansion
By ICR Newsroom
26 January 2021


Jura Cement Fabriken AG has applied to expand its Jakobsberg and Oberegg quarries to continue the raw material supply for its Wildegg plant in Switzerland.

The necessary revision of the partial use plan was approved by the municipal assemblies in January 2020. The quorum had such a large majority that a definitive resolution was reached and a referendum was no longer possible. However, legal proceedings could still stifle the plan and three parties, including the former Grand Councillor Sämi Richter, are currently pursuing this option. The matter now lies with the canton.But the planning basis for the dismantling request is not yet legally binding and it may take years if the complainants take the case to Lausanne, reports Aargauer Zeitung.

Jura Cement Fabriken is under time pressure as it already has to buy raw materials from third parties.

