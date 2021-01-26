China reports 2% rise in cement production for 2020

China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a 1.6 per cent YoY rise in cement output to 2.377bnt for 2020.
The construction of 3203 projects started across the country in December 2020, with a total investment of CNY2.69trn (US$415.6bn).
Cement prices in China are also expected to maintain stable in 2021 due to improving supply-demand relations, according to Xinhua News.
Many local authorities have now set a goal for infrastructure construction this year. Hubei Province aims to ensure more than CNY100bn of investment in road and waterway projects.