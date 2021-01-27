CemNet.com » Cement News » Mugher Cement Factory seeks production increase

Mugher Cement Factory seeks production increase

27 January 2021


Ethiopia’s Mugher Cement Factory will boost production to increase its share of the market, according to Takele Uma, minister of mines and petroleum.

The minister stated that the state-owned cement factory’s current production volumes are disproportionate compared to the abundant natural resources in the area. Therefore, efforts will be made to improve production capacity and increase its market share above 25 per cent.

