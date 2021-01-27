Mugher Cement Factory seeks production increase

Ethiopia’s Mugher Cement Factory will boost production to increase its share of the market, according to Takele Uma, minister of mines and petroleum.
The minister stated that the state-owned cement factory’s current production volumes are disproportionate compared to the abundant natural resources in the area. Therefore, efforts will be made to improve production capacity and increase its market share above 25 per cent.
Ethiopia’s Mugher Cement Factory will boost production to increase its share of the market, according to Takele Uma, minister of mines and petroleum.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email