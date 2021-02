Société Ciment Côte d’Ivoire’s new plant inaugurated

ICR Newsroom By 01 February 2021

Côte d’Ivoire’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Souleymane Diarrassouba, inaugurated the new cement plant of Société Ciment Côte d’Ivoire (SCCI) in the PK24 Industrial zone of Akoupé-Zeudji.

Owned by Luxembourg-based Atlantic Financial Group, SCCI commissioned a 1.5Mta cement plant, which represents an investment of XOF60bn (US$110.55m). The new production unit is expected to create 300 direct jobs and 1069 indirect jobs.

Published under