Lucky Cement announces 3.15Mta Pezu expansion

02 February 2021

Pakistan’s Lucky Cement Ltd has announced a further expansion to its Pezu plant on the back of positive results from the domestic cement sector.



"Keeping pace with the increasing demand in the domestic cement industry, on the back of revival of economic activity and uptick in construction projects including both retail level projects as well as mega infrastructure development projects the company has decided to enhance its cement production capacity at its Pezu Plant by 3.15Mta," said the company in a statement.



Work on the project is expected to commence within the current financial year (FY20-21) and be completed within 1.5-2 years. This will take the company’s total capacity to 15Mta.



Elsewhere, trial production at Lucky Cement’s 1.2Mta greenfield project in Samawah, Iraq, has commenced and the project is expected to start commercial production in February.

