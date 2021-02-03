CRH Magyarország Kft receives Domestic Product certification in Hungary

03 February 2021

CRH Magyarország Kft's concrete products have won Domestic Product certification in Hungary. The Domestic Product trademark is well-known and recognised among Hungarian consumers.



Locally-manufactured products with at least 50 per cent Hungarian raw materials can apply for Domestic Product certification, which in addition to Hungarian origin, also represents reliable quality.



CRH Magyarország, besides being a member of the international CRH Group, represents a significant local force in the Hungarian market. It provides jobs for hundreds of Hungarian employees and manufactures concrete products in 20 concrete plants throughout the country, thus contributing to the implementation of small, medium, and large investments in Hungary.

