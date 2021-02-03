Cemex announces plan to address US cement shortage

03 February 2021

Cemex has announced plans to optimise its supply chain to address cement shortages experienced throughout the western US. The project will leverage the company’s supply chain synergies in North America to alleviate cement shortages and project delays in California, Arizona and Nevada, according to a press release.

The plans involve investing approximately US$15m to recommission a kiln with a production capacity of about 1Mta at the CPN cement plant in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. This investment should create more than 130 jobs in Mexico.

"Many cement customers in California, Arizona and Nevada have been impacted by supply constraints this past year," said Joel Galassini, executive vice president—cement commercial, Cemex USA. "The decision to recommission this kiln was made with our customers top of mind, to give them reliable access through a local supply chain to help meet their growing needs. Our unique network of production facilities in this region allows us to make these types of investments that will have a meaningful impact on meeting our customers’ needs."

The efficiency of the Victorville cement plant in California is also expected to be increased, alongside other supply chain modifications designed to help the company deliver hundreds of thousands of additional tonnes of cement.

Published under