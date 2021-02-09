All of SIG’s cement plants now operate on alternative fuels

09 February 2021

PT Semen Indonesia Tbk (SMGR) has released a goal of getting all of its cement plants to operate on alternative fuel. This effort will also support the government’s aim of reducing Indonesia’s use of coal.

"We want to provide a long-term solution in overcoming the problem of domestic waste that can have a positive impact on the environment and society at large," said SMGR Director, Hendi Prio Santoso, in a press statement in Jakarta.

He explained that all SMGR factories now without exception have used biomass as an alternative fuel. At Solusi Bangun Andalas factory (Aceh), Semen Padang (West Sumatra) and Semen Tonasa (South Sulawesi), for example, the alternative fuels used come from rice husks and sawdust. Additionally, since 2008, all operations at the Tuban factory, East Java, have also used biomass fuel from rice husks, coconut husks, tobacco waste and corn kernels.

"We get all agricultural waste from a number of districts in East Java, including Tuban, Lamongan, Bojonegoro and Banyuwangi. This year, every month the Tuban Factory receives 2553t of rice husk, 244t of coco peat, 244t of tobacco waste and 90t of reject paper, all for our alternative fuel sources, " said Mr Santoso.

As for the factory owned by PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia Tbk (SBI), which is one of SIG's subsidiaries, the company has used municipal solid waste (MSW) as an alternative fuel in making cement through the Integrated Refused Derived Waste Management Facility (TPS RDF) in the Tritih Lor, Jeruklegi, Cilacap Regency. This facility was inaugurated in July 2020 and is the first integrated domestic waste processing facility in Indonesia.

Published under