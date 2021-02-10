LafargeHolcim and Schlumberger New Energy explore CCS

10 February 2021

LafargeHolcim and Schlumberger New Energy will explore the development of carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions. The two companies will study the feasibility of capturing carbon from two LafargeHolcim cement plants, based in Europe and North America, using Schlumberger’s carbon sequestration technologies.

Magali Anderson, chief sustainability officer of LafargeHolcim: "Today’s announcement is further proof of LafargeHolcim’s environmental leadership and commitment to pioneer new solutions to reduce carbon emissions on our journey to become a net zero company. Our partnership with Schlumberger, the world’s leading provider of technology to the global energy industry, will bring new advances in storage that could be replicated at scale across our sites."

Ashok Belani, executive VP of Schlumberger New Energy said: "Partnering with LafargeHolcim is a unique opportunity to work collaboratively and demonstrate that Carbon Capture and Storage can be done safely and at scale. We are quickly expanding our Schlumberger New Energy activities via strategic partnerships across several industrial sectors. This collaboration is an example of an innovative model that joins the world’s global leader in building solutions and the subsurface domain expert to cover all aspects of the Carbon Capture and Storage value chain."

This collaboration is a step towards developing a blueprint for large-scale deployment of CCS solutions in transformational sectors.

Published under