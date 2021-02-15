El Salvador market contracts 8% in 10M20

ICR Newsroom By 15 February 2021

Apparent cement consumption in El Salvador in the January-October 2020 period declined 8.3 per cent to 25,558,640 bags of 42.5kg, or 1.086Mt, according to the country’s construction chamber, CASALCO. In the equivalent period of 2019, apparent consumption reached 27,881,320 bags or 1.185Mt.



The ex-works price of cement remained stable in December 2020 at US$7.57/42.5kg bag but at retail level the price for bagged cement edged up 1.2 per cent YoY and 0.2 per cent MoM to US$8.41/bag

