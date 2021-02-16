Moroccan market contracts 12% in January

ICR Newsroom By 16 February 2021

Cement deliveries in Morocco by members of the country’s cement association, APC, saw a 12.3 per cent drop in January 2021, according to data published by the Ministry of Urbanism and Housing.



Dispatches by Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc declined from 1,182,198t to 1,037,005t in the first month of 2021.

