Atlantic Cement soon to start construction on 1Mta plant

ICR Newsroom By 17 February 2021

The Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) in southern Cameroon has made a 10ha plot available in its industrial zone to Atlantic Group, owned by Ivorian billionaire Kone Dossongui.



In the next few months, Atlantic Group will build a 1Mta cement plant that will trade under the name of Atlantic Cement. The company has obtained all required approvals for the project, according to Agence Ecofin.



The new cement plant is expected to be identical to the factory of the Société de Ciment de Cöte d’Ivoire, which is also owned by Mr Dossongui. The Ivorian plant was inaugurated on 28 January 2021 in the PK24 Akoupé-Zeudji industrial zone in Abidjan.

