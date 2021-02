UltraTech Cement Ltd orders nine VRMs from Gebr Pfeiffer

19 February 2021

In connection with the realisation of three new clinker production lines, nine vertical roller mills have been ordered by UltraTech Cement Ltd of Mumbai from Gebr Pfeiffer and its Indian subsidiary Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd.

The MVR and MPS vertical roller mills offer UltraTech Cement will be used for the finish grinding of cement raw material, fuel and cements.

Published under