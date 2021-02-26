LafargeHolcim Poland orders Gebr Pfeiffer VRM

LafargeHolcim Poland has ordered a vertical roller mill for cement raw material grinding from Gebr Pfeiffer for its Malogoszcz plant, approximately 200km south of Warsaw.

The mill will grind 307tph of cement raw material to a fineness of 12 per cent R0.090mm and is equipped with a total drive power of 2500kW. It will be the first MVR vertical mill to be installed in Poland.

The key factor for the customer's purchase decision was in particular the significantly-lower specific energy requirement of the grinding system, which considerably reduces the total energy costs and CO 2 emissions.

The order will be carried out by the Chinese general contractor Nanjing Kisen.

