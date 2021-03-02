Loesche to supply a raw material grinding plant to Mannersdorf plant

02 March 2021

Loesche received an order to supply a raw material grinding plant to the Lafarge cement plant Mannersdorf at the end of 2020.

Lafarge Zementwerke GmbH (LafargeHolcim) in Austria operates the Mannersdorf and Retznei plants with a cement capacity of approximately 1.6Mta. In recent years, the customer had carried out extensive modernisations of the Mannersdorf cement plant. For example, the entire pyroprocess meets the latest standards and alternative fuels are being successfully used.

LafargeHolcim is concentrating on the modernisation of raw material preparation. A particular challenge here is the raw material, which has a relatively high proportion of metals that must be removed during the raw material processing.

The scope of supply for the new raw material grinding plant includes, in addition to the steel construction and the entire installation, a Loesche mill type LM 45.4, a Loesche classifier type LSKS, rotary feeder, magnetic separator, conveyor, two Hurriclons®, mill fan, and the digital package ‘Digital Ready 4.0’.

In addition to Loesche, the subsidiaries kingsblue and aixprocess are responsible for the digitalisation products and A TEC for the Hurriclons® as suppliers. A TEC has already been able to carry out several modernisation measures in Mannersdorf in the past and can look back on a successful cooperation with LafargeHolcim.

The delivery time of the grinding plant will be 14.5 months. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of February 2022.

