Cemento Melón expects to bring online Punta Arenas plant by June

ICR Newsroom By 08 March 2021

Chile-based Cemento Melón expects to see its new US$30m Punta Arenas grinding plant to be commissioned by June 2021, reports La Prensa Austral. The plant is located 8.5km north of Punta Arenas in Chile’s most southern region and has a production capacity of 250,000tpa. If the market requires it, an expansion to double this initial capacity will be considered, according to Iván Marinado, Cemento Melón’s general manager.



While the company has been present in the Magellanes region for some time, the market has significant potential for growth. “Melón has been present in the area for more than 40 years, arriving with our cements from the central area of the country. Now, we permanently monitor the places that represent a particular growth potential. Thus, in 2008, Melón installed a cement grinding plant in Puerto Montt, which, a couple of years ago, was expanded to double its capacity. A few years ago, Melón defined a growth strategy in this southern region that, despite being a relatively small market, we see that it has potential for growth,” said Mr Marinado.



During its construction, work was stopped twice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The plant is in its final phase of construction and recently received the first landing of 22,000t of clinker as the vessel Global Venus docked at the Santos Mardones dock. A 9000t shipment of gypsum is expected in the coming weeks.



When commissioned a production of 80,000t of cement is forecast for its first year of operation. While the plant is under construction up to 300 people have been employed by the project. During its operation the company will provide direct and permanent employment to 50, mainly local, people.

