Refratechnik Group and Höganäs Borgestad Group establish strategic agreement

09 March 2021

Refratechnik Group and Höganäs Borgestad Group have entered into a strategic agreement for the supply of refractory products. "The similar operating philosophies of both organisations aligned and resulted in an expanded range of refractory solutions for Höganäs Borgestad customers," said Höganäs Borgestad Group in a statement.

The agreement underscores the desire of both companies for long-term, sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Höganäs Borgestad customers will now have direct access to the comprehensive product range and application expertise of the Refratechnik Group.

