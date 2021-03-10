Bolivia’s cement market contracts 4% in December

ICR Newsroom By 10 March 2021

Bolivian cement demand saw a four per cent YoY and a 4.3 per cent MoM drop to 328,064t in December 2020. In December 2019 consumption reached 341,861t while in November 2020 it reached 342,743t, according to Bolivia’s national statistics institute, INE.



Domestic cement production declined to 322,876t in December 2020 from 372,217t in December 2019 and from 361,363t in November 2020.

Published under