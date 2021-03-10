CemNet.com » Cement News » Bolivia’s cement market contracts 4% in December

Bolivia’s cement market contracts 4% in December

Bolivia’s cement market contracts 4% in December
By ICR Newsroom
10 March 2021


Bolivian cement demand saw a four per cent YoY and a 4.3 per cent MoM drop to 328,064t in December 2020. In December 2019 consumption reached 341,861t while in November 2020 it reached 342,743t,  according to Bolivia’s national statistics institute, INE.

Domestic cement production declined to 322,876t in December 2020 from 372,217t in December 2019 and from 361,363t in November 2020.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Bolivia South America Consumption production INE 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com