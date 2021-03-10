Cementir records consolidated cement and clinker sales of 10.7Mt in 2020

10 March 2021

Cementir Holding’s consolidated results for 2020 saw cement and clinker sales volumes total 10.7Mt, up by 12.9 per cent compared to 2019. This increase was mainly due to the upturn in sales in Turkey where cement volumes rose by 39 per cent over the year.

Sales of ready-mix concrete equalled 4.4Mm3 in 2020, up by 7.8 per cent while aggregates sales volumes totalled 9.5Mt, down by 1.8 per cent as a result of market contraction in Belgium and France due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group revenue totalled EUR1224.8m, up 1.1 per cent compared to EUR1211.8m in 2019. Operating costs totalled EUR969.1m, down 1.1 per cent compared to 2019. EBITDA totalled EUR263.7m, virtually unchanged from EUR263.8m in 2019. Profit before tax was EUR142.6m, up from EUR126.6m in 2019.

Net financial debt was EUR122.2m as at 31 December 2020, compared to EUR236.6m as at 31 December 2019.

