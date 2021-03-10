Taiwanese manufacturers report mixed start to 2021

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has seen a 28.5 per cent fall in revenue to TWD279.07m (US$9.85m) in February 2021, compared to TWD390.29m in the year-ago period. In the first two months of the year, revenue advanced 1.4 per cent YoY to TWD696.4m from TWD686.68m.
Elsewhere, Hsing Ta Cement reported a 4.7 per cent YoY decline in revenue to TWD190.34m from TWD199.78m in February 2020. However, revenue surged 37.4 per cent YoY to TWD929.57m in the 2M20.
Chia Hsin Cement has seen a 3.8 per cent YoY drop in revenue to TWD145.09m in February 2021, while revenue rose 7.8 per cent to TWD340.57m in the first two months of the year.
Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has seen a 28.5 per cent fall in revenue to TWD279.07m (US$9.85m) in February 2021, compared to TWD390.29m in the year-ago period. In the first two months of the year, revenue advanced 1.4 per cent YoY to TWD696.4m from TWD686.68m.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email