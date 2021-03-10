Taiwanese manufacturers report mixed start to 2021

Taiwan’s Lucky Cement has seen a 28.5 per cent fall in revenue to TWD279.07m (US$9.85m) in February 2021, compared to TWD390.29m in the year-ago period. In the first two months of the year, revenue advanced 1.4 per cent YoY to TWD696.4m from TWD686.68m.



Elsewhere, Hsing Ta Cement reported a 4.7 per cent YoY decline in revenue to TWD190.34m from TWD199.78m in February 2020. However, revenue surged 37.4 per cent YoY to TWD929.57m in the 2M20.



Chia Hsin Cement has seen a 3.8 per cent YoY drop in revenue to TWD145.09m in February 2021, while revenue rose 7.8 per cent to TWD340.57m in the first two months of the year.

