Bangladesh cement makers add two bulk carries to fleet

12 March 2021

Meghna Group of Industries have launched two of the largest dry bulk carriers, viz MV Meghna Princess & MV Meghna Adventure, on 10 March 2021, at the Chittagong port, Bangladesh.

Meghna Group is one of the top three cement producers and marketers of Bangladesh, operating with its two strong brands, namely Fresh and Meghnacem Deluxe.

State Minister for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, attended the event as main guest. Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority, Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, was the special guest while Commodore Abu Jafar Md Jalal Uddin, director-general of the Department Shipping was the guest of honour, says a company announcement.

Mostafa Kamal, chairman and managing director of Meghna Group of Industries, in the opening remarks, said Meghna Group is carrying goods in the river and sea. The two new shops equipped with the latest technology and ultramodern equipment now included in the vast fleet of the group, consisting of 145 vessels.

He expressed hope that in comparison with the chartered vessel, the benefit of lower freight is available in these self-owned ships, which will positively affect the competitive price of goods, including cement.

