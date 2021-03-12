CemNet.com » Cement News » Togo's new 2.5Mta plant to open next September

Togo's new 2.5Mta plant to open next September

12 March 2021


CimMetal has provided an update for its 2.5Mta new plant project in Togo. Preliminary works related to construction are now 65 per cent complete and the plant is expected to open in September 2022.

The company is set to invest XOF65bn (US$118.26m) in the project, while CimCo also received XOF25bn of funding from the West African Development Bank. 

