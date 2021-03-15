Moroccan cement demand declines 8% in February

ICR Newsroom By 15 March 2021

Cement consumption in Morocco fell eight per cent to 1,079,983t in February 2021 from 1,173,350t in February 2020, reports the country’s Ministry of Urbanisation and Housing.



In the January-February 2021 period demand decreased 10.1 per cent YoY to 2,116,988t from 2,355,548t in the 2M20.

Published under