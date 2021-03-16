Philippines expands import safeguard measures

The Philippines has expanded the list of countries covered in its cement import safeguard measures. The amendment was based on the Department of Trade and Industry’s annual review of import data, where it found that some countries already have a share of total cement imports that has exceeded the three per cent threshold, according to the Manila Bulletin.
As a result, the list now includes Chile, Israel, Slovenia, Slovakia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Estonia, Czech Republic, the Republic of Korea and Indonesia. Imports from these countries will now be subject to the safeguard duty of PHP9.80/40kg (US$0.2) bag of cement upon the issuance of the Customs Memorandum Order.
