UltraTech Cement orders Aumund bucket elevator equipment

18 March 2021

UltraTech Cement Ltd has chosen Aumund India to supply a comprehensive equipment package comprising 22 chain bucket elevators, 46 belt bucket elevators, six pan conveyors and 11 Samson® material feeders for its “Project Spring” expansion. The order is one of the largest to date for Aumund India.

The expansion project includes three integrated cement plants, each with capacities of up to 10,000tpd. For these kiln lines, Aumund India will supply critical clinker cooler extraction conveyors as well as transfer conveyors to the clinker silos.

In addition to the clinker production lines in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, six cement grinding plants in various locations in India are part of the capacity expansion plans.

The order won by Aumund India includes bucket elevators for raw material handling, critical kiln feed with heights up to 157m and roller press recirculation with capacities up to 2200tph as well as clinker and cement handling bucket elevators of various sizes.

