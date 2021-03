Tajikistan to see exports rise to 1.9Mt by 2023

19 March 2021

Tajikistan is expected to see cement exports increase by 200,000tpa and reach 1.9Mt by 2023. Overall cement production in the country is also projected to rise to 5.3Mt by the same time.

More than 4.2Mt of cement was produced in 2020 and over 1.3Mt was exported to neighbouring countries, according to the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies.

Uzbekistan (764,000t) and Afghanistan (505,000t) were the main importers, while 42,000 were sent to Kyrgyzstan.

