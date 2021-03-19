Titan Cement Group sets new ESG targets for 2025

Titan Cement Group has released its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets for 2025 and beyond. The targets include an updated, more ambitious, CO 2 reduction goal for 2030, aligned with the vision of the European Green Deal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

"We are building on our strong track record on sustainability and aspire to increase our positive impact on people, society, and the environment. We are committing to ambitious targets that aim to generate more value for all our stakeholders and set the foundations for sustainable growth in a carbon-neutral and digitalised world," said Leonidas Canellopoulos, chief sustainability officer of Titan Cement Group.

Titan has set 20 targets that focus on four pillars which are defined as material by its stakeholders, all underpinned by good governance, transparency, and business ethics:

• Decarbonisation and digitalisation

• Growth-enabling work environment

• Positive local impact

• Responsible sourcing.

Some of the new targets include a CO 2 reduction target at -35 per cnet by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, embracing the vision of the European Green Deal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Reduction of emissions across the supply chain by increasing the use of alternative fuels, accelerating efforts in energy efficiency, developing low-carbon products, and adopting innovative technologies and solutions.

The company will also integration circular economy practices for a more sustainable supply chain, ensuring that 70 per cent of key suppliers meet Titan ESG supplier standards. Emphasis on water conservation and recycling, energy efficiency, and diversion of waste from landfills.

