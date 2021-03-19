Hanson set to begin working on carbon capture and storage

HyNet North West has secured GBP72m of funding to create the world’s first low-carbon industrial cluster, through its development of a hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in northwest England.

As a consortium partner, Hanson can now carry out a CCS feasibility study at its Padeswood facility near Mold, Flintshire, according to a press release. The study will provide a design basis and cost estimate for a carbon capture plant and connection to the planned HyNet North West CO 2 transport and storage system.



By 2030 the HyNet North West project is expected reduce regional CO 2 emissions by up to 10Mta – including up to 800,000t from the Padeswood plant.



"Cutting CO 2 emissions is a key priority for us, and we are excited to be one of the first UK cement producers working on carbon capture and storage (CCS) as part of this collaborative project," said Simon Willis, CEO.

