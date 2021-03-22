Chhattisgarh truck owners seek 12% increase in transport rates

Truck owners under the umbrella of The Chhattisgarh Transport Association, India, are demanding in a 12 per cent rise in charges to transport cement from plants due to an increase in diesel prices.



Since 26 February truckers have been on strike in terms of cement transportation. Initially they sought a 40 per cent hike. The cement companies want to limit price hikes to five per cent.



Chhattisgarh Transport Minister, Mohammad Akbar, assured the transporters that their demand will be seriously considered by the cement companies.

