Wonder Cement appoints new MD

26 March 2021

India’s Wonder Cement has appointed Kiran Patil as its new managing director, with effect from 15 March. Mr Patil has previously worked as the chief manufacturing officer of ACC.



"Having worked with some of the top cement manufacturers in the country and having handled multi-dimensional portfolios across segments, Kiranji’s appointment will surely be a significant contribution to Wonder Cement’s success story," said Vivek Patni, director.



The company is currently commissioning grinding units in Dhule, Maharashtra, and Bhadnawar, Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 2Mta each. In addition, the expansion of a third grinding unit in Jhajjar, Haryana, will see combined production capacity reach 13Mta by April 2021.

