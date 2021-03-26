Cemex plans expansion of Puerto de San José plant

Cemex SA plans to invest close to US$16m in the expansion of its cement plant in Puerto de San José, department of Escuintla, Guatemala.

Cemex Guatemala has submitted the environmental impact study (EIA) to the Ministry of Environment to develop the project called "Arizona plant capacity expansion". The project will be developed on a section of land within the company's facilities, which has a 1633m2 occupancy area, a construction area of 1325m2 and a land area of 51,764m2, representing the development of the project of 3.15 per cent of the total land area.

The project will include construction activities and the installation of a new 50tph cement grinding system and support infrastructure, such as a dosing and feeding system, as well as a horizontal ball mill with dust collector and a 3000t metal storage silo for cement. The new grinding system will generate 1000tpd of cement, increasing the plant's installed production capacity by 67 per cent.

