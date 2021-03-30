MLT Group acquires TechnicGum

The MLT Group headquartered in Saint-Chamond, France, continues its growth by acquiring the Belgian company TechnicGum, manufacturer of conveyor accessories and equipment.

Therefore, the MLT Group continues its growth dynamic defined over two years ago when it was acquired by Frédéric Guillemet and Patrick Vericel. As a result, the MLT Group is expanding its product range. With a full range of conveyor accessories, custom solutions for spillage control improvements and a wide range of technical polyurethane parts, the acquisition of TechnicGum is a logical addition to the existing MLT Group range: flexible and mechanical splicing solutions for conveyor belts, manufacturing of technical belts and vulcanising presses.

After the opening of a third manufacturing plant in France, three openings of subsidiaries abroad in the last three years and a partnership agreement on North America at the beginning of 2021 with Flexco, the MLT Group, with the acquisition of this new business line, continues its growth ambitions.

