Ukrcement protests against FTA with Turkey

31 March 2021

Ukrcement wants to exclude the Urainian cement sector from the agreement on a free trade zone (FTA) with Turkey as cement is a commodity item that can be fully provided by domestic manufacturers.

"The signing of an agreement on a free trade zone with Turkey for the cement industry poses a serious threat," said Pavlo Kachur, head of the Ukrcement association. "We have transferred our position to the Ministry of Economy and the trade representative of Ukraine."

Ukrecement is concerned that the trade agreement could leave tens of thousands of Ukrainians without work.

"The established production capacity for the production of cement in Turkey is 140Mt of cement per year. In Ukraine, this figure is more than 10 times less. Turkey’s own cement consumption is about 60Mt. This means that an importer with such capacities that Turkey has, playing with price policy, can easily destroy the production of cement in Ukraine,”" said Kachur.

"In March 2021, the cement plant in Balakliya resumed clinker firing, the kilns of which were shut down by the former Russian owners for 10 long years. This will further strengthen the ability of the cement industry of Ukraine to provide its own market with cement," Mr Kachur added.

