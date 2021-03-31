ST Equipment & Technology and Phoenix Cement launch fly ash beneficiation project

ST Equipment & Technology LLC (STET) has a fly ash beneficiation project with the Phoenix Cement Co, which is part of the Salt River Materials Group (SRMG).

STET is a leader in proprietary technology converting fly ash to useful products for cement and concrete manufacture. The project will be the 26 th commercial-scale fly ash separator installed worldwide by STET.

In 2020 SRMG announced the award of a fly ash contract with a Utah power plant. SRMG is currently constructing a new fly ash beneficiation facility at the plant utilising the patented STET fly ash separation system. STET is supplying the separation equipment, engineering and commissioning services, and an exclusive technology operating licence for SRMG. STET and SRMG are targeting operations to begin mid-year.

"SRMG and STET have been working closely to develop a commercially effective beneficiation process improving the quality of the fly ash," says Dale Diulus, SRMG senior vice president of the Pozzolan Business Unit. "We look forward to many years of fly ash sales into the southwestern US markets."

