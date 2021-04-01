Cuban cement exports fall 40% in 2020

Despite domestic shortages, Cuba exported 21,235t of cement at a value of US$1.04m in 2020, representing a 39.7 per cent drop YoY, according to Periodico Cubano. In 2019 the country exported 35,224t of cement with a value of US$1.885m – most of the product was shipped to Colombia.
In terms of export prices to Colombia, prices have been declining from US$53.50/t in 2019 to US$49/t. The Cuban national statistics office (ONEI) reported that the unit value of cement exports was US$38.70/t in 2019. This compares with offers of Vietnamese export product of US$53-54/t.
Due to a drop in output from domestic plants, exports have fallen from more than 1.2Mt in 2002, added the news service.
Despite domestic shortages, Cuba exported 21,235t of cement at a value of US$1.04m in 2020, representing a 39.7 per cent drop YoY, according to Periodico Cubano. In 2019 the country exported 35,224t of cement with a value of US$1.885m – most of the product was shipped to Colombia.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email