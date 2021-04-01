Cuban cement exports fall 40% in 2020

ICR Newsroom By 01 April 2021

Despite domestic shortages, Cuba exported 21,235t of cement at a value of US$1.04m in 2020, representing a 39.7 per cent drop YoY, according to Periodico Cubano. In 2019 the country exported 35,224t of cement with a value of US$1.885m – most of the product was shipped to Colombia.



In terms of export prices to Colombia, prices have been declining from US$53.50/t in 2019 to US$49/t. The Cuban national statistics office (ONEI) reported that the unit value of cement exports was US$38.70/t in 2019. This compares with offers of Vietnamese export product of US$53-54/t.



Due to a drop in output from domestic plants, exports have fallen from more than 1.2Mt in 2002, added the news service.

