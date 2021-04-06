Argentine cement price up 5%

The price of a 50kg bag of cement in Argentina saw a five per cent increase to ARS820 (US$8.90) on 3 April 2021, according to El Liberal newspaper.
The latest price rise has seen prices increase cumulatively by 20 per cent since December 2019.
The price of a 50kg bag of cement in Argentina saw a five per cent increase to ARS820 (US$8.90) on 3 April 2021, according to El Liberal newspaper.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email