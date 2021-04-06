CemNet.com » Cement News » Argentine cement price up 5%

Argentine cement price up 5%

By ICR Newsroom
06 April 2021


The price of a 50kg bag of cement in Argentina saw a five per cent increase to ARS820 (US$8.90) on 3 April 2021, according to El Liberal newspaper.

The latest price rise has seen prices increase cumulatively by 20 per cent since December 2019.

