Bolivian market contracts 24% in January

ICR Newsroom By 07 April 2021

Cement consumption in Bolivia saw a 24.1 per cent drop to 230,317t in January 2021 from 303,619t in January 2020, according to Bolivia’s national statistics institute, INE. A MoM fall of 29.8 per cent was noted when compared with a demand of 328,064t in December 2020.



Bolivian cement production declined 38.9 per cent from 392,217 in January 2020 to 239,663t in January 2021. When compared with December 2020, a 25.8 per cent drop from 322,876t was reported.

