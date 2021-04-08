ECEBOL signs contract for natural gas supply

ECEBOL's new plant in Potosí, Bolivia, is expected to be supplied with natural gas by Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) through an 8km pipeline that will connect YPFB’s Transporte system with the cement factory.



ECEBOL and YPFB signed a contract guaranteeing the supply of 11.9MMcf of natural gas per day, which will be used to produce cement and clinker that will supply national and international demand.

"We have been making progress with the connections to the different industries of the country, so this time we will arrive with more natural gas to be supplied to the department of Potosí and fundamentally to support this initiative of ECEBOL with the national cement plant, which will be launched soon," said Wilson Zelaya, president of YPFB.

